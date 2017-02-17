Inzaghi: ‘Lazio must be more cynical’

By Football Italia staff

Simone Inzaghi is “proud” of his young Lazio players, but warns they must show “the right cynicism to close out matches”.

The Biancocelesti dominated Milan on Monday night, but failed to convert their chances and Suso’s late equaliser condemned them to a 1-1 draw.

“We’re coming off three games against Inter, Milan and Pescara,” Inzaghi began his pre-Empoli Press conference by saying.

“We played three good games, we dominated in terms of commitment and performance. At the end of the [Milan] game I said I was proud to lead this group, the only regret is that we didn’t get the result.

“It was still a good performance though.

“I’m delighted with the performance and the commitment, but we have to grow and win these games. We had to do that against Milan and Chievo.

“The front three and [Senad] Lulic had a great game, they helped us, but we just didn’t quite get it right in attack. Don’t forget that Milan had [Gianluigi] Donnarumma in goal.

“But we need to have the right cynicism to close out matches.

“I think my forwards had an excellent game against Milan, everyone had chances it wasn’t just the forwards.

“I’ve heard criticism of [Ciro] Immobile but I still think he had a good game. He won us a penalty, even if he could have scored.

“The midfielders and the defenders also have to score when the opportunity arises to do so. Milan managed to score with their first shot on goal.

“We went 85 minutes without conceding a shot against Milan, we were great and super-concentrated.

“Suso invented the goal, we were afraid to concede a penalty. But we definitely should have closed it out better.”

Lulic has been on the bench for the past two games, will that continue tomorrow?

“We’ll see how everyone is tomorrow morning and how the team absorbs training today. Lulic was out against Pescara and Milan, but he has trained and reacted well.

“It’s normal to be disappointed, but I think he’ll play tomorrow.”

