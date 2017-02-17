Pjaca gets No 10 role?

By Football Italia staff

Marko Pjaca will reportedly be Juventus’ No 10 against Palermo on Friday as Medhi Benatia will start in Serie A for the first time since November.

Pjaca started his first League game last weekend against Crotone, but Sky Sport Italia claims Massimiliano Allegri is ready to entrust the Croat as the link between defensive midfield and Mario Mandzukic.

In turn, Miralem Pjanic will be rested for Wednesday’s Champions League last-16 first leg against Porto.

The other big personnel decision concerns Benatia, who had failed to break back into Juve’s defence since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Nonetheless, the Moroccan is expected to pip Daniele Rugani to the spot alongside Leonardo Bonucci in the Bianconeri’s central defence.

