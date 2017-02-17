Martusciello: ‘Lazio better than Inter’

By Football Italia staff

Empoli Coach Giovanni Martusciello warns “Lazio are stronger than Inter” ahead of their match tomorrow.

The Tuscan side currently sit 17th In Serie A, and face the European contenders in the late game tomorrow. Click here for a match preview.

“It’s very difficult game tomorrow,” Martusciello said in his pre-match Press conference.

“In my opinion Lazio are stronger than Inter, because of their unpredictability, strength, pace and attacking ability.

“Their team is well-Coached, they’re fast and dynamic and they could have picked up more points.

“To stop Lazio, I’ll ask the lads to play with the weapons that we know we have. In these games, you have to hope the opposition aren’t at 100 per cent, whereas we have to be.

“Even with Inter we played without being overawed, and I think it’s important to get results through performances.”

Martusciello is a former Empoli player, and scored his first ever Serie A goal against the Biancocelesti.

“I remember everything about that game. It was my third Serie A game and my first top-flight goal. I tapped it in from four metres, when I saw it go in I felt like I’d scored from 100 metres, it was a wonderful feeling.”

