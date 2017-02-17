Wages stall Rodriguez to Inter?

By Football Italia staff

Despite claims Ricardo Rodriguez had agreed a deal with Inter, it’s now reported there is disagreement over wages.

The Wolfsburg defender’s agent met with the Nerazzurri’s sporting director Piero Ausilio in Milan this week, and it was thought a deal had been found.

However, following suggestions that the Beneamata were unwilling to pay his €22m release clause, Gianluca Di Marzio’s website says there’s a disagreement over wages.

It’s thought Inter are offering a salary which would see Rodriguez earn around 30 per cent less than he does in Germany, which is around €4m net per season.

While it’s likely that significant bonuses would be included in his contract, it’s still a major stumbling block.

The Nerazzurri are still keen to close a deal, but they face competition from Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille.

