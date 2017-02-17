Pjanic: ‘Juventus a privilege’

By Football Italia staff

Miralem Pjanic says “playing for Juventus is a real privilege” but admits “I miss the sun in Rome”.

The Bosnian midfielder left Roma this summer after the Bianconeri activated his release clause, with the champions currently seven points clear of the Giallorossi.

“I like Turin, I’m slowly getting used to it,” Pjanic explained to Bosnian outlet Avaz.

“I miss the sun in Rome, it’s a bit colder here but you get used to it.

“I get on well with [Paulo] Dybala, [Gonzalo] Higuain, [Marko] Pjaca and [Sami] Khedira. We’re always together and its nice to be with them, moreover they’re champions and have shown they’re the strongest in Italy.

“Playing for Juventus is a real privilege.”

Pjanic was also asked about the Lupi’s form, as well as the scoring exploits of his compatriot Edin Dzeko.

“Roma play a more attacking style of football than we do, they’ll fight to the end. The goals of Edin will always keep Roma up there, they’ll make it difficult until the end of the season but we hope we can do it.

“If we’re champions and Dzeko is top-scorer I think that would be a good compromise!”

