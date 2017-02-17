Line-ups: Juventus-Palermo

By Football Italia staff

Marko Pjaca starts for Juventus against Palermo, but it’s not clear if it’s 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1.

Bianconeri Coach Max Allegri hinted in yesterday’s Press conference that he could go with a three-man midfield for the visit of the Rosanero, though said Sturaro could also play on the wing.

Sturaro has indeed been given a start in Turin, but it’s not clear whether he’ll play on the right wing or in central midfield.

Croatian winger Pjaca replaces the suspended Mario Mandzukic on the left wing, with Paulo Dybala and Sturaro completing the three behind Gonzalo Higuain if it is indeed 4-2-3-1.

Andrea Barzagli and Giorgio Chiellini are out injured, so Medhi Benatia partners Leonardo Bonucci, who is making his 300th appearance for the club.

Miralem Pjanic is rested ahead of the trip to face Porto in the Champions League on Wednesday, with and Claudio Marchisio and Sami Khedira anchoring the midfield.

For the visitors Janos Balogh starts up-front with Ilija Nestorovski and Roland Sallai, in a 4-3-3 formation.

Juventus: Buffon; Dani Alves, Benatia, Bonucci, Asamoah; Khedira, Marchisio; Sturaro, Dybala, Pjaca; Higuain

Juventus bench: Neto, Audero, Pjanic, Cuadrado, Alex Sandro, Lemina, Rugani, Lichtsteiner, Rincon, Kean

Palermo: Posavec; Rispoli, Goldaniga, Andelkovic, Alessami; Jajalo, Bruno Henrique, Chochev; Sallai, Nestorovski, Balogh

Palermo bench: Marson, Breza, Vitiello, Trajkovski, Embalo, Gonzalez, Gazzi, Cionek, Diamanti, Sunjic, Morganella

