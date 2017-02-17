Icardi: ‘Honour to captain Inter’

By Football Italia staff

Mauro Icardi says it’s an “honour” to captain Inter after Javier Zanetti, and declares “I love this team”.

The striker inherited the Nerazzurri captaincy from Andrea Ranocchia, but it’s following in the footsteps of his fellow Argentine which brings him most pride.

“I don’t know if I’m a champion, but it’ll take a lot of effort to become one,” Icardi said at tonight’s gala evening.

“Being captain of this team after Zanetti is an honour and a source of pride. I love this team, and being captain is even better.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.