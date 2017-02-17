NEWS
Friday February 17 2017
Icardi: ‘Honour to captain Inter’
By Football Italia staff

Mauro Icardi says it’s an “honour” to captain Inter after Javier Zanetti, and declares “I love this team”.

The striker inherited the Nerazzurri captaincy from Andrea Ranocchia, but it’s following in the footsteps of his fellow Argentine which brings him most pride.

“I don’t know if I’m a champion, but it’ll take a lot of effort to become one,” Icardi said at tonight’s gala evening.

“Being captain of this team after Zanetti is an honour and a source of pride. I love this team, and being captain is even better.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies