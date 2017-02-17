Rispoli: ‘Palermo must be a team’

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Rispoli admits Palermo must “count on team unity rather than individual quality” to stop Juventus.

The Rosanero are in Turin tonight to take on the League leaders, who have won their last 28 Serie A games at Juventus Stadium.

“It’s a very difficult game,” Rispoli admitted, speaking to Sky ahead of kick-off.

“We’ll try to limit their quality and make life difficult for them. We’ll count on the team, team unity rather than individual quality.

“We know that they’re very good and technically excellent, we’ll have to be compact to try and limit their quality.”

