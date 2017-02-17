Marotta: ‘Verratti is utopian’

By Football Italia staff

Juventus general manager Giuseppe Marotta admits it’s “utopian” to think of signing Paris Saint-Germain’s Marco Verratti.

The midfielder grew up as a Juve fan, and has been linked with a move to Turin in the summer.

“Did I watch him against Barcelona? I’m very happy for him and our national team,” Marotta told Mediaset Premium.

“He’s a great player who we like, even if I think it’s utopian to think of him, because PSG are focusing on him and we don’t have an opportunity.”

Marotta was also asked about contract renewals for Sami Khedira and Paulo Dybala.

“Khedira? He’s a champion, who has won so much. Regardless of when his contract expires, his destiny is in his head and we’ll address the situation in due course.

“We’re happy with what he’s doing and we’d gladly continue. We’re focused on the present though.

“As for Dybala, we’re in the home stretch. We’re waiting for his entourage to return from Argentina, then we hope to announce his renewal at the end of the month.”

