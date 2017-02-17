HT: Dybala punishes Palermo

By Football Italia staff

Claudio Marchisio’s first goal of the season and a fantastic Paulo Dybala free-kick have Juventus 2-0 up on Palermo at half-time.

The Bianconeri are looking for a 29th home win in a row, and are in the driving seat after two first half strikes.

Max Allegri’s line-up was listed in a4-2-3-1 formation which had been so successful, with Stefano Sturaro replacing the suspended Mario Mandzukic on the right and Marko Pjaca in for Juan Cuadrado on the other flank.

However, Sturaro occupied a more central role than Mandzukic, making it more of a 4-3-3 shape.

Leonardo Bonucci was making his 300th appearance for the Bianconeri, partnering Medhi Benatia in the centre of defence.

Edoardo Goldaniga risked a red card with a terrible tackle on Sturaro after four minutes, but escaped with a booking.

The Rosanero were almost punished regardless, but Dybala’s free-kick rebounded off the outside of the post.

It didn’t take long for the hosts to take the lead. Dybala was fouled by Sinisa Andelkovic, giving the Old Lady a free-kick in a dangerous position.

Gonzalo Higuain was afforded far too much space to get on the end of Dani Alves’ cross, and despite Josip Posavec taking it off his toes, Claudio Marchisio was there to fire home the rebound.

The visitors hadn’t offered much in the opening exchanges, but Ilija Nestorovski forced Gigi Buffon into action with a left-footed strike from a hard angle.

Norbert Balogh robbed Bonucci on the edge of the box, but he could only fire a shot straight at Buffon.

Palermo could have equalised on 37 minutes, but Kwadwo Asamoah slid in to take the ball away from Balogh as the Hungarian was preparing the volley into the net.

That missed opportunity would prove crucial, as the Bianconeri made it 2-0 just minutes later.

The Rosanero gave away a free-kick on the edge of the box, and Dybala curled a glorious strike over the wall and into the top corner.

An ex-Palermo player, La Joya didn’t celebrate against his former side.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.