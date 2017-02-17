Dybala: ‘Juventus didn’t play well’

By Football Italia staff

Paulo Dybala believes Juventus “didn’t play very well” against Palermo and warns “we must change our attitude”.

The Bianconeri were 4-1 winners at Juventus Stadium tonight - click here for the match report - but the forward was disappointed with their display.

“I think we’ve made a big step forward, but we didn’t play very well,” Dybala told Mediaset after the final whistle.

“In the first half we dropped too many passes, we were superficial and we can’t allow that to happen.

“Against Porto we’ll have to change our attitude and mentality, it won’t be easy and we have to be focused for Wednesday’s game.”

Dybala got a double, including a glorious free-kick, but refused to celebrate against his former team.

“I knew that if I scored I wouldn’t celebrate, out of respect for my former fans and teammates I didn’t celebrate.”

