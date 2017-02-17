Allegri: ‘Juventus got it done’

By Football Italia staff

Massimiliano Allegri criticises Juventus’ first half against Palermo but “it’s one game less to winning the Scudetto”.

The Bianconeri moved 10 points clear of Roma, who have a game in hand, with a 4-1 win in Turin. Click here for a match report.

Despite hitting a brace, Paulo Dybala criticised the performance after the match and the Coach had similar sentiments about the first half.

“The lads ended the first half at 2-0 despite not playing well,” Allegri explained in his post-match interview with Mediaset Premium.

“We had a good game, even if we granted Palermo a few too many shots from outside the box.

“It was a League match with three points which are just as valuable as the ones against Inter. It’s one game less to winning the Scudetto and I congratulate the lads for the way they approached the game.”

Juve face Porto in the Champions League on Wednesday, and Allegri believes they’re in good shape heading into the Last 16 tie.

“We’re in good physical condition, we face this tie with enthusiasm and we hope to go through.

“Will Dani Alves or Stephan Lichtsteiner play? I haven’t decided yet, Dani Alves did well for us and is a player who brings a lot of experience.”

The Coach had criticised Marko Pjaca’s worth ethic before the match, and was asked about the winger’s performance.

“He has to improve with experience. He has great quality, but it’s one thing to play in the Croatian League, where the difficulties are smaller, and another to play in Serie A.

“In the Italian League he needs to grow in terms of personality. He did well in the first half.

“Claudio Marchisio? I hope to have him back in peak condition as soon as possible, he had an excellent game and it was good for his morale that he scored.”

Finally, Allegri was asked if Gonzalo Higuain is better than Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who he worked with at Milan.

“It’s hard to separate them, and I feel lucky to have coached both.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.