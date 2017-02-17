Allegri: ‘Arsenal? I haven't said that...’

By Football Italia staff

Juventus Coach Max Allegri dismisses links to Arsenal - “you all say that, I just listen…”

Rumours are growing that Gunners manager Arsene Wenger will walk away at the end of the season, with the Bianconeri boss one of the favourites to replace him.

“How’s my English?” Allegri considered, speaking to Sky after the 4-1 win over Palermo.

“I started learning before Milan, now I’ve left it.

“They say I’ll go to Arsenal? You all say that, I just listen…”

Allegri was also asked whether he would deviate from his 4-2-3-1 formation for the Porto game on Wednesday

“It’s unlikely we’ll change, unless something strange happens. Porto don’t concede many goals and they play on the counter-attack.

“Against Sporting they ceded possession to their opponents, leaving no points of reference. Porto are used to these games, it will be a good Last 16 tie.”

