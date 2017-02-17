Lopez: ‘Errors cost Palermo’

By Football Italia staff

Diego Lopez laments the “individual mistakes” which hurt Palermo in their defeat to Juventus.

The Rosanero were beaten 4-1 in Turin, but had their chances in the first half. Click here for a match report.

“I think we had a great first half, where we tried to stop them getting the ball into [Paulo] Dybala,” Lopez told Mediaset Premium after the match.

“The first goal was a mistake we just can’t make. On the second we gave it away and that’s where the free-kick came from.

“The third goal was just down to their quality and the fourth was a mistake. We need to try and cut out the individual mistakes because we had a great first half, but you can’t give them gifts like that.”

Palermo have faced both Juve and Napoli in recent weeks, which is the better team?

“The Bianconeri are more clinical, while Napoli move you about. They’re both great teams.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.