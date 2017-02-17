‘Juventus still far from Scudetto’

By Football Italia staff

Juventus Coach Max Allegri insists the Scudetto is still a long way off - “63 points is barely enough for the Europa League”.

The Bianconeri moved 10 points clear at the top of Serie A with tonight’s 4-1 win over Palermo, though Roma still have a game in hand.

With 13 games until the end of the season after this weekend, Juve are in pole position for a sixth Scudetto in a row but the tactician isn’t taking anything for granted.

“With 63 we’d barely get the Europa League,” Allegri shrugged in his post-match Press conference.

“Roma and Napoli keep winning, so we still have a long way to go. Roma could potentially get to 95 points, so we need to take things a game at a time.

“The lads have beaten Palermo, now we think about Porto then there’s Empoli and the Coppa Italia with Napoli.

“So, step-by-step. We need to tackle it with calm.”

Leonardo Bonucci was seen shouting at Allegri, following Paulo Dybala’s refused handshake and Stephan Lichtsteiner’s angry reaction to being substituted.

“It’s simple, [Marko] Pjaca asked to come off, [Stefano] Sturaro was in a bit of trouble and I didn’t realise [Claudio] Marchisio had a flexor problem because he was tired.

“So there was a bit of a mix-up, but nothing special.

“We always want respect. Dybala realised he was wrong, he’s a young lad. With Lichtsteiner there was a misunderstanding, because I thought he was asking to come off and then he told me he was fine.

“There was nothing with Leo, then we always want respect and there are ways of saying things. In moments of tension though, you can make mistakes.”

