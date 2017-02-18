Post new comment

The one good thing about getting old is that you can brag about seeing the greats in their heyday. Ah you young whippersnappers won’t fully grasp what it was like to see a star at his peak. It’s more than brief fuzzy YouTube clips or those new-fangled gifs they’ve got nowadays. Roberto Baggio was poetry in motion.

Baggio – somewhat appropriately for a Buddhist – transcended Italian football’s petty partisanship. I genuinely cannot think of another player who so united all fans in the Peninsula, no matter their club allegiance. He wore the shirts of bitter rivals, Juventus and Fiorentina, Inter and Milan, but nobody ever held it against him. How many others can genuinely say their sale sparked rioting in the streets? This was no ordinary passion that Baggio invoked in people.

He formed an emotional bond with Fiorentina that could not be broken even when he joined their fiercest rivals, Juventus. He endeared himself forever to them by refusing to take a penalty against the Viola, showing there was still some purple blood coursing through his heart even under that hated black and white jersey.

It pains me to think that so many people around the world remember Baggio only for his haircut or that missed spot-kick in the 1994 World Cup Final. There’s your YouTube generation again, seeing only clips of days gone by and thinking they know everything about a player because they’ve got Football Manager running in the background. They forget Baggio dragged Italy kicking and screaming to that Final after a disastrous start. That Arrigo Sacchi visibly didn’t want to play him, but someone of such talent simply could not be ignored and shoved his way into the line-up anyway. His injury in the semi-final and having to play the 120-minute Final in scorching heat on essentially one leg before stepping up for that penalty – all cut out of that tidy clip.

In terms of pure, raw talent, I’m not sure Italy has ever had anyone to match Baggio, nor will we see his like again. It’s amazing to think that he achieved all of this with crippling injuries, one of which nearly ended his career before it began at Vicenza. What could he have been without those problems? Spoken in the same breath as Diego Armando Maradona and Pele, no doubt.

Baggio was an artist of the ball, someone who could enact a move before anyone else had even thought to consider it yet. His running style always reminded me of a ballet dancer, tip-toeing past defenders with his feet barely seeming to touch the ground.

He was also born in the wrong era. In the 1990s, Sacchi and his protégés were effectively cancelling the trequartista from the calcio lexicon, wanting only those who ran hard and followed precise tactical patterns. Baggio needed the freedom to express himself, to dance around the field to his own symphony. Carlo Ancelotti famously told Parma not to sign him when a deal had already been done – something the Coach now at Bayern Munich admits was a massive mistake – but that’s how so many Coaches saw him at the time, as an inconvenient rebel.

The people love nothing more than a rebel, of course, and that endeared him to us even more. Baggio could not be tamed, he had to run free and we’d relish every moment of his dance. He had to go where he’d be allowed to express himself, at small clubs like Bologna and Brescia, who still knew how to appreciate artistry.

His CV doesn’t look that impressive on paper: a UEFA Cup, two Serie A titles and a Coppa Italia. He won the Ballon d’Or only once, in 1993, and some would have you think this made him less than a legend. Trust those of us who saw him play for the full 90 minutes – he was always that good.

Today, Roberto Baggio turns 50. The curls are now white, the ponytail gone, but the glint in those sparkling green eyes remains. Il Divin Codino was the most apt nickname you could find, as watching him play made you feel closer to the Heavens.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.