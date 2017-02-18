Serie A 'ready for VAR'

By Football Italia staff

The FIGC announced it is ready to implement VAR technology in Serie A from September if given the all-clear by FIFA.

Video Assistant Referees involve two officials checking footage for serious incidents such as penalties, goals and red cards, communicating with the referee via an audio link.

“As soon as FIFA decide the experimental phase is terminated and authorise its use, our Federation is ready, even from September, having been one of the first in the world to experiment this technology under the guidance of ex-referee Roberto Rosetti,” said FIGC director general Michele Uva.

It has been experimented since August 2016, including in a friendly between Italy and France at the Stadio San Nicola in Bari, and a pitch-side monitor was introduced for referees to review footage at the 2016 Club World Cup.

Major League Soccer and the German Bundesliga have announced plans to introduce the system during this year.

