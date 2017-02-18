NEWS
Saturday February 18 2017
Gasp: 'Crotone won't give up'
By Football Italia staff

Gian Piero Gasperini warned Crotone “are anything but resigned to their fate” ahead of today’s game, as Atalanta push for Europe.

“I expect a difficult game because Crotone are anything but resigned to their fate, but it’s also a big opportunity that we need to make the most of,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“We must attack with good technique and sharpness, without allowing dangerous counter-attacks. We have to make the home advantage count.”

The Orobici are remarkably in fourth place right now, on a par with Inter, so European qualification is anything but a mirage.

“We shouldn’t pile excessive responsibility on to the players, but we do want to play our cards right.

“We have this opportunity to continue getting good results and to stay where we are, so we want to extend this positive moment for as long as possible.”

Leonardo Spinazzola and Giulio Migliaggio have recovered from knocks and are in the squad, but Abdoulay Konko is out.

Atalanta squad for Crotone: Berisha, Gollini, Rossi; Caldara, Conti, Dramè, Hateboer, Masiello, Raimondi, Toloi, Zukanovic; Cristante, D'Alessandro, Freuler, Grassi, Kessie, Kurtic, Migliaccio, Spinazzola; Gomez, Mounier, Paloschi, Pesic, Petagna

