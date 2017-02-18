€320m for Milan closing ready

By Football Italia staff

La Gazzetta dello Sport claims the necessary €320m has been raised in Hong Kong and Milan are on track for the closing on March 3.

The takeover of the San Siro side has been dragging on for over a year now and the closing has been postponed repeatedly.

The identity of those behind this conglomerate remains shrouded in secrecy, although some credible names have emerged.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the investors have completed the bid to raise €320m in Hong Kong to complete the move.

President Silvio Berlusconi will sell his entire quota of the club – 99.9 per cent of the shares – to the Sino-Europe Sports group.

The date of the closing is expected to be March 3.

The report also states that the first move from the new owners will be to lock teenage goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma down to a lengthy contract.

