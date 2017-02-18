Rodriguez only wants Inter

By Football Italia staff

Multiple reports suggest Ricardo Rodriguez has pledged to join Inter next season, but Wolfsburg want €22m for the full-back.

According to both Tuttosport and La Gazzetta dello Sport, Rodriguez is so determined to join the Nerazzurri that he has turned down proposals from all other clubs.

That includes rejecting Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Marseille.

However, he still needs to agree personal terms and above all Wolfsburg have to be convinced.

The Bundesliga side wants Inter to respect the release clause worth €22m, whereas the first offer stands at €15m.

It is also reported that Rodriguez would have to accept a pay cut at San Siro from his current €4m per year to €2.5m plus bonuses.

