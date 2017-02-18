€70m Bernardeschi clause set

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina are preparing to lock down Federico Bernardeschi to a new contract with €70m release clause.

The trequartista grew up in the Viola youth academy and has become a sensation, most recently curling in a perfect free kick for their 1-0 Europa League victory away to Borussia Monchengladbach.

He has attracted interest from the likes of Inter, Milan, Juventus, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Chelsea.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Fiorentina are rushing to secure their transfer treasure chest with a new contract.

His current deal holds him to the Stadio Artemio Franchi to June 2019, but the extension would raise his wages to €2m per year.

Above all, the release clause worth €70m would be introduced – likely valid only for non-Italian clubs, thus avoiding the risk of another Gonzalo Higuain-style swoop.

