More Stadio della Roma problems

By Football Italia staff

Yet another problem has emerged with the Stadio della Roma project, as well as one critic saying he’ll “urge ISIS to put a bomb under it.”

The plans for a new purpose-built arena have hit multiple obstacles over several years, moving location, getting shut down by various local authorities and becoming a political hot potato.

Just as local Mayor Virginia Raggi seems ready to push forward with the project, another door was slammed shut today by the Superintendent, who blocks building work near the old Tor di Valle hippodrome.

Roma already changed their plans to involve more open park space and less cement structure, considerably lowering the height of two tower blocks, but this latest setback could force yet more adjustments.

It’s remarkable considering the site of the new stadium was chosen four years ago, yet this clause was only brought to light now.

The sheer difficulty of getting a new stadium approved in Italy is becoming all too clear thanks to the reaction of pundit, art critic and former politician Vittorio Sgarbi.

He went on television to call Roma captain Francesco Totti “an unthinking idiot,” noted the new stadium was “an abomination and if they build it I’ll urge ISIS to put a bomb under the towers.”

