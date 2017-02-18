Miha: 'Toro know Roma weakness'

By Football Italia staff

Sinisa Mihajlovic trusts Torino can “cause huge problems” for Roma on Sunday after the Giallorossi swept Villarreal aside 4-0.

It kicks off on Sunday at 17.00 GMT, click here for a match preview.

“The Roma seen against Villarreal in the Europa League on Thursday was united and very strong,” noted the Coach in his Press conference.

“They have changed a great deal since the last time we met and have become more clinical. We must show we’ve got all the qualities needed to cause them huge problems.

“In order to get the victory, we need to play a great game and luck has to be on our site. We’re going there to get a result.”

There are several former Roma players in the Torino squad, including Bostjan Cesar, Adem Ljajic and Juan Manuel Iturbe.

“We cannot afford any more of those black-hours we get during the game, especially as Roma score a lot in the second half. We know Roma’s strengths, but also their weaknesses.

“Iturbe is getting better every day, rediscovering his free state of mind and shaking off the fear of making a mistake.”

