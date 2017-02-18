NEWS
Saturday February 18 2017
Moratti: 'Baggio was an artist'
By Football Italia staff

Former Inter President Massimo Moratti hailed Roberto Baggio on his 50th birthday, even if “many Coaches did not understand him.”

The Divine Ponytail turns 50 today and spent his career with Vicenza, Fiorentina, Juventus, Milan, Inter, Bologna and Brescia.

“He was an immense champion, but also a humble lad and that combination is unusual,” ex-Inter patron Moratti told Sky Sport Italia.

“We were proud to have him in the team. I had a very good rapport with Roby, even if many Coaches did not understand him, but ultimately that brought him closer to the fans.

“Only Mircea Lucescu knew how to use Baggio, as he was crazy about him. Baggio was worth two players on that field and certainly could’ve represent a problem.

“I signed Baggio because I couldn’t very well say no. He was a joy for the eyes to behold. Despite the noted injury problems, he gave everything he had for Inter.

“Baggio is still so popular because he was a champion and an artist, different to all the others.”

