Allegri: 'Bonucci has much to learn'

By Football Italia staff

There was again tension between Max Allegri and his Juventus squad last night, as Leonardo Bonucci reacted angrily to the Coach.

The incident occurred towards the end and after the final whistle of their 4-1 home victory over Palermo in the top flight.

Bonucci was seemingly very angry at Allegri and they exchanged insults complete with swearwords.

Allegri told his defender to "shut up you..." and at the final whistle Bonucci told his Coach to "go to..."

What truly surprised many was that Bonucci ran off into the locker room straight after the final whistle, without participating in the traditional salute to the fans.

It comes after Paulo Dybala yanked his arm away to avoid shaking hands with the Coach on the touchline following a substitution earlier this month.

Stephan Lichtsteiner also appeared to be irritated when replaced during another game.

“These things happen,” shrugged the Coach.

“I had three players who needed to be substituted because they had cramp. There was a misunderstanding, but it’s no issue, these things happen.

“Is Bonucci already studying to be a Coach? It may well something he does in future, even if he still has do much to learn.”

There are now reports Bonucci will be fined for the outburst.

