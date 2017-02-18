Ventura calls new Italy faces

By Football Italia staff

Italy Coach Giampiero Ventura called players, including Roberto Gagliardini, Domenico Berardi and Gianluca Lapadula, for a training camp.

The squad will work together at the Coverciano training ground on Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

It allows Ventura to get a closer look at players on the fringes of the Nazionale, who could get called up for game time in future.

They come from Serie A and B, including the likes of Sassuolo star Berardi, Milan striker Lapadula and Inter midfielder Gagliardini.

Other notable additions are defender Kevin Bonifazi and goalkeeper Alex Meret of Spal.

Atalanta’s Leonardo Spinazzola plus Bologna duo Simone Verdi and Federico Di Francesco get a chance to impress.

Italy squad

Goalkeepers: Alessio Cragno (Benevento), Alex Meret (Spal)

Defenders: Antonio Barreca (Torino), Cristiano Biraghi (Pescara), Kevin Bonifazi (Spal), Mattia Caldara (Atalanta), Federico Ceccherini (Crotone), Andrea Conti (Atalanta), Armando Izzo (Genoa), Leonardo Spinazzola (Atalanta)

Midfielders: Danilo Cataldi (Genoa), Roberto Gagliardini (Inter), Manuel Locatelli (Milan), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Sassuolo)

Forwards: Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Gianluca Caprari (Pescara), Federico Di Francesco (Bologna), Diego Falcinelli (Crotone), Roberto Inglese (Chievo Verona), Gianluca Lapadula (Milan), Andrea Petagna (Atalanta), Simone Verdi (Bologna)

