Pioli: 'One game at a time'

By Football Italia staff

Inter Coach Stefano Pioli warned Bologna “are well-organised and we have to take it one game at a time to continue our climb.”

It kicks off on Sunday at 11.30 GMT, click here for a match preview.

“Bologna are a well-organised side with a good Coach, so we need to remain concentrated on our performance, be efficient and continue our climb,” Pioli told Mediaset Premium.

“We have to take it one game at a time. We arrive at the Dall’Ara in a good position in the table and want to win.

“Naturally it’s disappointing to be without Mauro Icardi, Geoffrey Kondogbia and Marcelo Brozovic, but I have a strong squad and we’ll do our best for the victory.”

As the Champions League and Europa League returns, could Inter have an advantage in not playing cup competitions?

“Having a clear week to prepare allows us to get some situations worked out, but in any case we can only control our own performances and our own results.

“We can’t look at what the other sides are doing. We have to rely on ourselves and win as many games as possible.”

