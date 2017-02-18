Napoli squad for Chievo

By Football Italia staff

Napoli named their squad for Sunday’s Serie A trip to Chievo, including Arkadiusz Milik and Leonardo Pavoletti.

It kicks off on Sunday at 14.00 GMT, click here for a match preview.

The Partenopei are fresh off a 3-1 Champions League defeat to Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

They are on their travels again, this time to the Stadio Bentegodi in Verona.

Jose Callejon returns from suspension, while Ivan Strinic and Vlad Chiriches are also available again.

It’s reported Dries Mertens will be rested in favour of Pavoletti or, less likely, Milik.

Only Lorenzo Tonelli remains on the treatment table.

Napoli have called an indefinite Press silence, so there are no conferences or interviews this weekend.

Napoli squad for Chievo: Rafael, Reina, Sepe; Albiol, Chiriches, Ghoulam, Hysaj, Koulibaly, Maksimovic, Maggio, Strinic; Jorginho, Allan, Diawara, Hamsik, Rog, Zielinski, Giaccherini; Callejon, Pavoletti, Insigne, Mertens, Milik

