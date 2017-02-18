Sousa: 'Viola intensity with Milan'

Paulo Sousa admits he must make changes to have “the utmost intensity” as Fiorentina visit Milan and trusts Josip Ilicic to deliver.

“Our ambition is to win every game, not just this one,” noted the Coach in his Press conference.

“One of Milan’s main characteristics is their ability to transition from defence to attack, above all with particular players. They have a lot of quality in the squad and are part of a big club, which helps them to win.”

Fiorentina risk feeling fatigued after Thursday’s 1-0 Europa League victory away to Borussia Monchengladbach.

Federico Bernardeschi scored the winning goal with a divine free kick, but he is suspended at San Siro.

“A match like this requires the utmost intensity and that is impossible unless we make changes. We need fresh legs against Milan.

“It won’t be decisive for Europe, but for us every game is an opportunity to bring home points. It’s never easy playing after a Thursday match, but we will give our all.”

Ilicic is expected to step in for banned Bernardeschi, having fallen rapidly down the pecking order in recent weeks.

“Other players are showing me more than I’ve seen from him,” explained Sousa. “I believe a great deal in Ilicic, as he had a great season last year.

“He hasn’t yet reached his peak and can give more. It’s a personal defeat really, as he is a player who can make the difference in any game. At the start of the season he had some injuries and that affected him going forward, both physically and psychologically.

“You see that with Bernardeschi I was always clear and honest. You see what I said as criticism, I merely consider it motivation to improve. He needs consistency and a high tempo throughout and when he does that, he’ll be on the level of some great champions.

“Riccardo Saponara is now at 100 per cent and he can play tomorrow.”

Is there a particular way Sousa plans to deal with Milan’s form winger Suso?

“We never man-mark, but in certain zones of the field there has to be more focus.”

