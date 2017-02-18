Baggio birthday in Amatrice

By Football Italia staff

Roberto Baggio explains why he opted to spend his 50th birthday helping earthquake victims in Amatrice. “You can’t tell from home what’s really happening.”

The Divine Ponytail earns plaudits from all over Italy as he turns 50 today, and we pay tribute to him in our blog.

Instead of going to a champagne reception or indulging himself surrounded by celebrities, Baggio decided to spend the day in Amatrice, which was practically wiped out by the earthquake on August 24.

“It’s very emotional for me to be here, as you can’t tell from home what’s really happening,” Baggio told tgcom.

“I wanted to come here in person with my family so we could all realise what so many people are going through.”

Baggio visited Radio Amatrice with the Major, then had lunch in the tent with volunteers and those left homeless by the earthquake.

In the afternoon he played with the children in the camp.

This evening Baggio will be in nearby Norcia, also affected by the earthquakes, to cut his birthday cake.

Image via @donatellaesse

