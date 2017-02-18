Inter miss trio in Bologna

By Football Italia staff

Marcelo Brozovic, Mauro Icardi and Geoffrey Kondogbia miss Inter’s trip to Bologna on Sunday.

It kicks off tomorrow at 11.30 GMT, click here for a match preview.

Icardi continues his two-match ban and Kondogbia is suspended following an accumulation of yellow cards.

Brozovic was hoping to recover from an injury in time to feature, but he’s not even in the travelling party.

Stefano Pioli only has three midfielders available, namely Roberto Gagliardini, Joao Mario and Ever Banega.

Inter squad for Bologna: Handanovic, Carrizo, Berni; Andreolli, Ansaldi, Medel, Sainsbury, Santon, Murillo, D’Ambrosio, Nagatomo; Gagliardini, Joao Mario, Banega; Palacio, Biabiany, Eder, Perisic, Candreva, Gabriel Barbosa, Pinamonti

