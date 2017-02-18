The agent of Sao Paulo defender Lyanco confirmed “we are in negotiations” with Juventus, but Atletico Madrid are there too.
There have already been reports the Bianconeri have a deal in place for the 20-year-old.
His club President Carlos Augusto Barros Silva also noted “we’ve received an offer from Juventus for Lyanco” on Wednesday.
“Now we are waiting for Sao Paulo’s decision regarding the counter-proposal to make to Juventus and Atletico Madrid,” agent Fabio Mello told Calciomercato.com.
It’s believed Juve have offered €5m for Lyanco’s signature.
