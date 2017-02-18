Lyanco: 'In Juventus talks'

By Football Italia staff

The agent of Sao Paulo defender Lyanco confirmed “we are in negotiations” with Juventus, but Atletico Madrid are there too.

There have already been reports the Bianconeri have a deal in place for the 20-year-old.

His club President Carlos Augusto Barros Silva also noted “we’ve received an offer from Juventus for Lyanco” on Wednesday.

“Now we are waiting for Sao Paulo’s decision regarding the counter-proposal to make to Juventus and Atletico Madrid,” agent Fabio Mello told Calciomercato.com.

It’s believed Juve have offered €5m for Lyanco’s signature.

