Fiorentina pull plug on Toledo

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina have officially cut short Hernan Toledo’s loan from Deportivo Maldonado, sending him on to Lanus without playing a single game.

The 20-year-old Argentine had arrived over the summer on loan with option to buy.

However, he failed to make a single senior appearance for the Viola, featuring just four times with the Primavera squad.

He has instead been sent to Lanus in Argentina on loan.

“It wasn’t an issue of age or nationality,” said Paulo Sousa in his Press conference today.

“As a Coach I try to make the best choices for the squad at my disposal. If I didn’t use Toledo, it’s because evidently the others convinced me more than he did.”

