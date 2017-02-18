NEWS
Saturday February 18 2017
Fiorentina pull plug on Toledo
By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina have officially cut short Hernan Toledo’s loan from Deportivo Maldonado, sending him on to Lanus without playing a single game.

The 20-year-old Argentine had arrived over the summer on loan with option to buy.

However, he failed to make a single senior appearance for the Viola, featuring just four times with the Primavera squad.

He has instead been sent to Lanus in Argentina on loan.

“It wasn’t an issue of age or nationality,” said Paulo Sousa in his Press conference today.

“As a Coach I try to make the best choices for the squad at my disposal. If I didn’t use Toledo, it’s because evidently the others convinced me more than he did.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies