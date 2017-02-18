Maran: 'Napoli better without Higuain'

By Football Italia staff

Rolando Maran believes Napoli have “become more unpredictable” since Gonzalo Higuain left, introducing Dries Mertens as a False 9.

It kicks off on Sunday at 14.00 GMT, click here for a match preview.

“Higuain has left, but Napoli have become more unpredictable with their current attacking trio,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“They have more options to choose from and vary tactical situations during a game. Napoli can cause any team problems.

“I think they do play the most entertaining football in Italy and it’s a real pleasure to watch them. They have players who suit Maurizio Sarri’s ideas and built a perfect squad for their Coach.

“We must do well to occupy the spaces, as otherwise their passing moves mean you can run for nothing trying to catch the ball back and even pressing becomes difficult. We need to be united to stat with whoever has the ball.”

Maran was asked if he thinks he’s ready to lead a big club next season.

“I have to focus on doing my best and getting results for this team, then only time will tell. The important thing is that we don’t lose our concentration.”

