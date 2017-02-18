NEWS
Saturday February 18 2017
Line-ups: Atalanta-Crotone
By Football Italia staff

Atalanta look to Papu Gomez and Andrea Petagna as they continue the push for Europe, hosting relegation-threatened Crotone.

It kicks off in Bergamo at 17.00 GMT, click here for a match preview.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side are sitting pretty in fourth place, level on points with Inter, but having won their head-to-head encounter.

Atalanta are missing Abdoulay Konko, but Giulio Migliaccio has recovered for a spot on the bench.

As always, their greatest strength is in the attack with Jasmin Kurtic supporting Petagna and Papu Gomez.

Leonardo Spinazzola and Mattia Caldara received a boost today, as they’ve been called up by Giampiero Ventura for an Italy training camp next week.

So was Diego Falcinelli, who starts in attack for Crotone with Maxwell Acosty and Adrian Stoian.

Marcus Rohden is again ruled out by injury in midfield for Davide Nicola.

Atalanta: Berisha; Toloi, Caldara, Masiello; Conti, Kessie, Freuler, Spinazzola; Kurtic; Petagna, Gomez

Crotone: Cordaz; Ceccherini, Dos Santos, Ferrari; Rosi, Barberis, Crisetig, Sampirisi; Acosty, Falcinelli, Stoian

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies