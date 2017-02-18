Line-ups: Atalanta-Crotone

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta look to Papu Gomez and Andrea Petagna as they continue the push for Europe, hosting relegation-threatened Crotone.

It kicks off in Bergamo at 17.00 GMT, click here for a match preview.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side are sitting pretty in fourth place, level on points with Inter, but having won their head-to-head encounter.

Atalanta are missing Abdoulay Konko, but Giulio Migliaccio has recovered for a spot on the bench.

As always, their greatest strength is in the attack with Jasmin Kurtic supporting Petagna and Papu Gomez.

Leonardo Spinazzola and Mattia Caldara received a boost today, as they’ve been called up by Giampiero Ventura for an Italy training camp next week.

So was Diego Falcinelli, who starts in attack for Crotone with Maxwell Acosty and Adrian Stoian.

Marcus Rohden is again ruled out by injury in midfield for Davide Nicola.

Atalanta: Berisha; Toloi, Caldara, Masiello; Conti, Kessie, Freuler, Spinazzola; Kurtic; Petagna, Gomez

Crotone: Cordaz; Ceccherini, Dos Santos, Ferrari; Rosi, Barberis, Crisetig, Sampirisi; Acosty, Falcinelli, Stoian

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.