Benatia: 'Porto tough for Juventus'

By Football Italia staff

Medhi Benatia warns Juventus that “there are no easy games in the Champions League” ahead of the clash with Porto.

The first leg in the Round of 16 kicks off at 19.45 GMT on Wednesday.

“There are no easy games in the Champions League and Porto are accustomed to playing at this level and in this tournament,” noted Benatia on Sky Sport Italia.

“We are well aware it won’t be a simple task. There are strong ambitions for this season and we want to go all the way in the Champions League.

“This is a very important period of the campaign for us and we’re ready for it.”

Benatia had faced Juventus as an opponent last term when Bayern Munich knocked them out in extra time.

“At Bayern we never underestimated Juventus, as this is a side with an important reputation on an international level. I remember full well in the locker room when we found out who we’d got in the draw, nobody was happy.

“Juve had a great game at the Allianz Arena and caused us huge problems, but we did well to react.”

