Saturday February 18 2017
Milan and Fiorentina squads
By Football Italia staff

Milan and Fiorentina are missing important players ahead of tomorrow night’s San Siro showdown.

It kicks off on Sunday at 19.45 GMT, click here for a match preview.

The Rossoneri have Gabriel Paletta and Juraj Kucka back from suspension, but Giacomo Bonventura, Alessio Romagnoli, Mattia De Sciglio and Luca Antonelli are still sidelined.

Fiorentina star player Federico Bernardeschi grabbed headlines on Thursday with a magnificent free kick as they conquered Borussia Monghengladbach 1-0 in the Europa League.

However, he is suspended in Serie A this weekend, so Josip Ilicic is widely expected to step in.

Milan squad for Fiorentina: Donnarumma, Plizzari, Storari; Abate, Calabria, Gomez, Paletta, Vangioni, Zapata, Zucchetti; Bertolacci, Mati Fernandez, Honda, Kucka, Locatelli, Pasalic, Poli, Sosa; Bacca, Cutrone, Deulofeu, Lapadula, Ocampos, Suso

Fiorentina squad for Milan: Astori, Badelj, Chiesa, Cristoforo, De Maio, Hagi, Ilicic, Kalinic, Babacar, Milic, Oliveira, Gonzalo, Salcedo, Sanchez, Satalino, Saponara, Sportiello, Tatarusanu, Tello, Tomovic, Borja Valero, Vecino

