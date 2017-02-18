NEWS
Saturday February 18 2017
Muriel: 'My weight always a problem'
By Football Italia staff

Luis Muriel looks back over his career, why he’s found his form at Sampdoria, comparisons with Ronaldo and “the cross I bear is my weight.”

The Colombian striker has been painfully inconsistent during his Serie A career, never quite making the big step up, but recent form has earned him strong links with Inter for next season.

“I came to Europe very early, when I was only 18 years old, and I frankly didn’t expect it then,” Muriel told the Lega Serie A site.

“At Lecce I had my first big Serie A campaign, playing alongside my friend Juan Cuadrado, and we did some good things. We’ve still got a strong friendship.

“It was at Lecce that people started comparing me to Ronaldo and they say we’ve got similar movements, but these are what others tell me. I just want to be myself and being compared to Ronaldo is a big responsibility to bear.”

His move to Udinese and work with Coach Francesco Guidolin was tense after he arrived for pre-season training overweight.

“Ever since Guidolin said I was not playing because I was fat, this label has stuck with me. It’s a cross I bear. When things are going well, nobody talks about my weight, but the moment there are bad results everyone seeks blame.

“At Sampdoria I feel really happy. I have a house that faces the sea, so every morning I wake up with positive energy to start the day.

“I also finally have consistency and I know the Coach has faith in me.”

