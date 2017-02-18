HT: Crotone frustrate Atalanta

By Football Italia staff

Crotone are making it surprisingly difficult for fourth-placed Atalanta, as Rafael Toloi had the best chance of the first half.

The Orobici were in fourth place, level on points with the mighty Inter, and Europe was more than just a pipe dream for Gian Piero Gasperini’s men. Abdoulay Konko missed out, while relegation-threatened Crotone again lost Marcus Rohden to injury.

The Squali had beaten Atalanta only once in their previous five meetings, 1-0 in Serie B in October 2005, followed by three losses and a 2-2 draw.

Before kick-off there were beautiful scenes as the ultras paid tribute to Federico Pisani, the player who died with his girlfriend in a car crash 20 years ago.

The hosts found it surprisingly hard going, as a Papu Gomez free kick was charged down after one of his trademark mazy runs and Andrea Masiello was booked, meaning he’ll be suspended next week against Napoli.

A Gomez corner found Rafael Toloi for a free header that skimmed the crossbar.

The referee was extremely lenient, as Masiello risked a second yellow for a high foot and Andrea Petagna was forgiven for a reaction foul on Gian Marco Ferrari.

Atalanta 0-0 Crotone (Half-Time)

Atalanta: Berisha; Toloi, Caldara, Masiello; Conti, Kessie, Freuler, Spinazzola; Kurtic; Petagna, Gomez

Crotone: Cordaz; Ceccherini, Claiton Dos Santos, Ferrari; Rosi, Barberis, Crisetig, Sampirisi; Acosty, Falcinelli, Stoian

Ref: Banti

