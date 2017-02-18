Petagna: 'So happy at Italy call'

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta striker Andrea Petagna celebrated his first Italy call-up, albeit just for a training camp. “It’s motivation to do even better.”

The 21-year-old centre-forward is in a group of young and emerging players named by Coach Giampiero Ventura for the two-day training retreat next week.

They will work at the Coverciano ground and allow Ventura to have a closer look at some interesting figures who have made their mark in Serie A and B this season.

“Being called up by the Nazionale is a wonderful feeling for me and acts as motivation to do even better,” Petagna told Sly Sport Italia.

“The team manager confirmed the news to me this morning and I was so very happy.”

Petagna is no stranger to the youth levels of Italy, but has yet to feature for the senior squad.

He started out in the Milan academy and has truly found his form with Atalanta, scoring five goals with five assists in 20 Serie A appearances.

