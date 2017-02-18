Line-ups: Empoli-Lazio

Lazio make changes in defence and attack, as Felipe Anderson and Ciro Immobile try to conquer Massimo Maccarone’s Empoli.

It kicks off at the Stadio Castellani at 19.45 GMT, click here for a match preview.

The Biancocelesti are pushing hard for a place in Europe next season and face a Coppa Italia semi-final with city rivals Roma too.

They go into the weekend in sixth place, only one point off Atalanta and Inter in joint fourth.

Simone Inzaghi has to do without injured Federico Marchetti, Luis Alberto and Cristian Lombardi, so Thomas Strakosha has to go in goal again.

Wallace and Dusan Basta start in defence, resting Stefan de Vrij and Jordan Lukaku.

Senad Lulic is given the nod to complete the trident attack, sending Keita Balde Diao to the bench, as he partners Felipe Anderson and Ciro Immobile.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has shaken off a knock to start in midfield.

Empoli are fourth from bottom, but have a relatively comfortable eight-point cushion from the relegation zone.

Top scorer Levan Mchedlidze is not 100 per cent fit, so Massimo Maccarone and Manuel Pucciarelli start with support from ex-Napoli trequartista Omar El Kaddouri.

Lazio have a surprisingly poor record at the Stadio Castellani, losing their last three Serie A visits.

The Biancocelesti haven’t won here since a 3-2 thriller in November 2005, picking up one point from four attempts.

Empoli: Skorupski; Laurini, Bellusci, Costa, Pasqual; Krunic, Diousse, Croce; El Kaddouri; Pucciarelli, Maccarone

Empoli bench: Pelagotti; Zambelli, Dimarco, Veseli, Barba, Cosic, Mauri, Zajc, Buchel, Tello, Thiam, Marilungo

Lazio: Strakosha; Basta, Wallace, Hoedt, Radu; Parolo, Biglia, Milinkovic-Savic; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Lulic

Lazio bench: Borrelli, Vargic, De Vrij, Patric, Lukaku, Djordjevic, Crecco, Keita, Bastos, Tounkara, Murgia, Mohamed

