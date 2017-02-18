NEWS
Saturday February 18 2017
Atalanta squeeze past Crotone
By Football Italia staff

Atalanta found it far tougher than expected to get the better of Crotone, as Andrea Conti’s tap-in and the offside flag was the only difference.

The hosts also thumped the woodwork with Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez and skimmed the upright with Franck Kessie, but it was a surprising struggle against the relegation-threatened Squali.

Gian Piero Gasperini's half-time talk must've done the trick, as straight after the restart they got the decisive goal.

There was a scare late on when Aleandro Rosi nodded in, but he was correctly flagged offside.

