Gasperini: 'Atalanta ready for Europe'

By Football Italia staff

Gian Piero Gasperini is ready for Atalanta to take on Napoli, Fiorentina and Inter for Europe after beating Crotone for fourth place.

Andrea Conti got the decisive goal at the Stadio Azzurri d’Italia, meaning Atalanta are certainly in fourth going into next week’s clash with Napoli.

“This is a very important victory and a difficult one achieved against a side that caused us a lot of problems, preventing us from playing our game in the first half,” the Coach told Sky Sport Italia.

“Winning this type of match means it really is a great season. I am truly satisfied, because aside from the idea of chasing Europe, we wanted to reach these next few rounds in the best possible position.

“It was anything but simple and now we will face off against Napoli, Fiorentina and Inter. If we manage to get results there too, then our chances of reaching that target are even better.”

The Orobici came out fighting for the second half and scored within three minutes of the restart.

“Crotone stopped us playing in the first half and cut off all the supply to our strikers. We were forced to pass backwards and it favoured their pressing game.

“In the second half, I moved Jasmin Kurtic more central and that helped create some spaces in those areas, allowing us to be more dangerous.”

Considering his disastrous spell at Inter, does Gasperini want another shot at a big club or is he more content with Atalanta?

“I am very happy and gratified by the work we’re doing here. I am welcomed so well by the club and the city, so it’s an ideal environment for me.

“I don’t know how you define a big club, but if we look at the table, Atalanta are in a very good position indeed. At Genoa I also used to finish in the top 10 at least, so I’m missing nothing.”

