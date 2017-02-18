Parolo: 'Lazio on the right track'

By Football Italia staff

Marco Parolo feels Lazio are “on the right track and must be more efficient in front of goal to take our chances” against Empoli.

It kicks off at the Stadio Castellani at 19.45 GMT, click here for the line-ups.

“The objective is to win, we don’t care how we get there,” Parolo told Lazio Style Radio.

“We must give everything to triumph against a very organised side that can make life difficult for everyone in this stadium.”

Lazio have a surprisingly poor record at the Castellani, managing one point from the last four visits.

“A win here would certainly give us confidence and self-belief. It would confirm once again that we are on the right track. We have to take it one game at a time.”

Last week the Aquile dominated Milan for long spells, but failed to finish them off and were eventually held 1-1 by a Suso solo effort.

“That performance against Milan actually made us realise we were a great team. We should’ve finished off more of our chances, but we know now that we have to be more efficient in front of goal.”

