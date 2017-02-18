Tare: 'Biglia stays, Keita complicated'

By Football Italia staff

Lazio director Igli Tare assures there are no contractual problems with Lucas Biglia and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, but Keita Balde Diao’s situation is more complex.

He spoke to Mediaset Premium ahead of tonight’s Serie A trip to Empoli. Click here for the line-ups.

“Biglia’s contract is all sorted out, we are only missing the signature and it’s not true that commissions are causing a problem.

“We spoke to Milinkovic-Savic’s agent, but he still has a long contract, so we’ve got time. Towards the end of the year we’ll sit down together, because this player can really improve a great deal.

“He can become a champion, but has to keep his feet on the ground.”

Keita’s contract with Lazio only runs to June 2018 and it seems almost certain he’ll be sold at the end of the season.

“Right now he is a Lazio player,” noted Tare. “I don’t know who his agent is or who it will be. I understand your curiosity, but if you ask me these questions every single time it starts to get unpleasant.

“Is Keita sought-after? Why yes, he’s a very handsome boy…”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.