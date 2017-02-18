Baggio: 'My best birthday'

By Football Italia staff

Roberto Baggio spent his 50th birthday with victims of the earthquake in Amatrice. “It was my best birthday, the one most full of meaning.”

The Divine Ponytail kept the visit a secret from the media until he and his family arrived this morning in the ‘town’ made up of tents for those left homeless by the disaster in August 2016.

He spent the day with the locals, dining with residents and volunteers, then playing with the children who have been left with no roof over their heads.

“It was my best birthday and certainly the one most full of meaning,” Baggio told TMW Radio.

“I am very happy and hope they are too. This tragedy would affect anyone and watching it on television doesn’t reflect what you see when you come here and view it with your own eyes.

“My hope is that young people can accept this challenge to seek value in their lives. Everyone has to deal with difficulties in life, but it all depends on your attitude when these things happen.

“I hope people accept the challenge and face it down to emerge victorious. Norcia and Amatrice are perfect examples in the way they dealt with this tragedy.

“The inhabitants of these cities are humble and live for the simple things. I will take so much with me from these days spent here, meeting such admirable people.”

Image via @donatellaesse

