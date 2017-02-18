NEWS
Saturday February 18 2017
Chiesa: 'San Siro is a dream'
By Football Italia staff

Federico Chiesa wants Fiorentina to “gamble it all” against Milan on Sunday evening. “Playing at La Scala del Calcio is a dream.”

Only one point separates these two sides going into San Siro tomorrow night.

“It is a head-to-head for Europe and therefore a very important match indeed,” 19-year-old Chiesa told Sky Sport Italia.

“We are going to gamble it all at San Siro, because beating Milan would mean leapfrogging them in the standings.

“We are on a journey and picking up points regularly, aiming for the European zone. It’s a shame about the defeat to Roma, but it’s a fundamental match coming up and we need to focus.

“Playing at La Scala del Calcio is a dream I had since childhood, when I watched Kaka and the great Milan of that era win on that pitch.”

