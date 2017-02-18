HT: Lazio lay siege to Empoli

By Football Italia staff

Lazio have peppered the Empoli goal with shots throughout the first half, but are yet to find a breakthrough thanks to Lukasz Skorupski.

The Aquile wanted to continue their push towards Europe, but missed Federico Marchetti, Luis Alberto, Cristian Lombardi and not 100 per cent fit Stefan de Vrij, so Wallace got a rare start. Senad Lulic was chosen for the trident rather than Keita Balde Diao. Empoli had an eight-point cushion from the relegation zone, but top scorer Levan Mchedlidze was injured.

Lazio have a surprisingly poor record at the Stadio Castellani, losing their last three Serie A visits with one point from four attempts, not winning here since a 3-2 thriller in November 2005.

An absolutely spectacular Manuel Pucciarelli volley skimmed the bar, as it would’ve been the goal of the season a couple of inches lower.

Ciro Immobile stung Lukasz Skorupski’s gloves and Marco Parolo flicked on a Sergej Milinkovic-Savic roll across, deflected just past the far post.

Another Immobile angled drive was fingertipped round the base of the upright and Felipe Anderson scuffed his finish when sent clear on a through ball.

Stefan Radu had to intercept a looping cross from Daniele Croce that Massimo Maccarone would’ve nodded in from point-blank range.

Parolo attempted an audacious shot from distance and it forced an acrobatic save from Skorupski. The goalkeeper was again decisive with a one-handed save on the Immobile pull-back from the by-line that was just waiting to be tapped in by Felipe Anderson and Lulic.

Empoli 0-0 Lazio (Half-Time)

Empoli: Skorupski; Laurini, Bellusci, Costa, Pasqual; Krunic, Diousse, Croce; El Kaddouri; Pucciarelli, Maccarone

Lazio: Strakosha; Basta, Wallace, Hoedt, Radu; Parolo, Biglia, Milinkovic-Savic; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Lulic

Ref: Rizzoli

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.