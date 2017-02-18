Balotelli sent off for Nice

By Football Italia staff

Mario Balotelli returned to the Nice starting XI this evening, but received his third red card of the season in Ligue 1.

The 26-year-old Italian started the campaign so well at his new club and in a different League.

He has scored nine goals in 13 Ligue 1 appearances, rising to 11 goals in 18 competitive matches.

However, he has also received seven yellow cards and now three red.

SuperMario was dropped from the line-up in recent matches and returned to the starting XI tonight.

Balotelli was sent off 69 minutes into this evening’s trip to Lorient, though in this case his reputation perhaps preceded him.

There was a tussle with Zargo Toure and the elbow did not seem to be particularly high, nor lashed out.

There was a slight pause before the referee reached for his card, so it’s probable Balotelli said something to the official that got him sent off.

He has now received three red cards in 14 Ligue 1 games – two of them were straight dismissals, one for a double booking.

Nice held on for the 1-0 victory down to 10 men.

