Lazio comeback conquers Empoli

By Football Italia staff

Lazio fought back from a Rade Krunic scorcher with Ciro Immobile and Keita Balde Diao’s deflected effort for their first Empoli success in over 11 years.

The Biancocelesti feared they were again going to be made to pay for wasted opportunities after laying siege to Lukasz Skorupski’s net in the first half.

Krunic’s screamer out of nowhere gave Empoli a surprise lead, but Immobile showed good strength and positioning to equalise within 60 seconds.

Substitute Keita Balde Diao then secured the victory with a deflected volley that continues Lazio’s European push.

